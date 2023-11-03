The Beatles release final song, in part created with A.I.

The Beatles… or the legal entity that represents the Beatles intellectual property… have released their "final" song. The track is called "Now and Then." The track was created by having A.I. separate John Lennon's voice from surrounding instruments taken from a late '70s, non-Beatles demo. George Harrison's guitar parts, recorded for this project in the '90s, were then added. Paul McCartney and Ringo added their parts recently. The song will be released as a single in numerous formats, and will also be part of the re-release of the Beatles "blue" and "red" compilation albums.