New Bedford based melodic hardcore punks A Wilhelm Scream and their label Creator-Destructor Records have announced to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Partycrasher , they will be releasing a new remastered deluxe edition LP featuring three bonus tracks. Two of the tracks are acoustic demos and a previously unreleased track titled “Swallowed the Sea”, see below. The vinyl will be released as a limited variant out of 500 though the labels website.