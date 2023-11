SSD have released a video for the remastered version of their song “Boiling Point”. The video was directed by Joan Buddy Nichols. The remastered song will be on their reissue of The Kids Will Have Their Say which will be out on November 17 via Trust Records. The band has also announced that they will be doing a meet and greet at Newbury Comics in Boston on November 22 with all four original members. Check out the video below.