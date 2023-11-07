Glass Beach announce new album, release “rare animal” lyric video

Glass Beach
by

Glass Beach have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called plastic death and will be out on January 19 via Run For Cover Records. The band has also released a lyric video for their new song “rare animal”. Glass Beach released their remix album alchemist rats beg bashful in 2021 and released their album the first glass beach album in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.

plastic death Tracklist

coelacanth

motions

slip under the door

guitar song

rare animal

cul-de-sac

whalefall

puppy

the killer

the CIA

200

commatose

abyss angel