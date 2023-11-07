Glass Beach announce new album, release “rare animal” lyric video

by Em Moore
Glass Beach have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called plastic death and will be out on January 19 via Run For Cover Records. The band has also released a lyric video for their new song “rare animal”. Glass Beach released their remix album alchemist rats beg bashful in 2021 and released their album the first glass beach album in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
plastic death Tracklist
coelacanth
motions
slip under the door
guitar song
rare animal
cul-de-sac
whalefall
puppy
the killer
the CIA
200
commatose
abyss angel