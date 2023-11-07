The Ghost Inside have released a video for their new song “Death Grip”. The video was directed by Bryan Caudill and JPR. The song is available digitally via Epitaph Records. The Ghost Inside will be playing their second annual ReBirthday Bash on November 18 at SOMA in San Diego, CA with Drain, Gideon, Texas In July, and No Bragging Rights. The band released their self-titled album, The Ghost Inside , in 2020. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryTours: Municipal Waste / Ghoul / Necrot / Dead Heat (US and CAN)
Next StoryFestivals & Events: Reality Unfolds announces 2024 lineup
The Ghost Inside: "Death Grip"
SOAD, Slipknot, Gel, Zulu, more to play Sick New World Fest 2024
Neck Deep/ Drain/ Bearings/ Higher Power (US)
The Ghost Inside: "Earn It"
Better Lovers surprise-release debut EP
Drain, Scowl, Dickies, more added to Punk In The Park
Underoath release new song, "Lifeline (Drowning)"
Restraining Order announce new album, release "Misled" video
Steve Ignorant, Screaming Females, Cure, AFI, Drain, P-Funk, Gaslight Anthem, to play Riot Fest
Gumm: "Free"