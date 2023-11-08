Today we are super excited to bring you the premiere of the new video by Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends! Conan’s band the Secret Friends is made up of Dale Crover of The Melvins and Tony Ash formerly of Coliseum. The video is for “Wild Antics” which appeared on their split album with Lung called Adult Prom. It was directed and edited by Mark Borchardt who was the subject of the documentary American Movie which was released in 1999. Speaking to Punknews about the track, Conan Neutron said,



"It's a song about outrageous behavior completed with total abandon that might seem foolish or strange from the outside. Disregard convention and expectation. It is better to regret something you have done than to regret something you haven't done. Fortune favors the bold, don’t die with your sailboat still in the driveway.”

Adult Prom is available everywhere now via Learning Curve Records and you can get yourself a copy of it right here. Watch the video below!