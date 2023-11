Videos 1 hour ago by Em Moore

DRAIN have released a video for their song “Living Proof”. The video was shot and edited by Ryan and Alice Baxley. The song is off their album of the same name, Living Proof , which came out earlier this year. DRAIN will be playing The Ghost Inside's second annual ReBirthday Bash later this month in Callifornia and will be touring the US with Neck Deep in January. Check out the song below.