See You Next Tuesday announce album, release two new songs

See You Next Tuesday has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Relapses and is a re-edit of their Distractions which was released earlier this year. The album features 25 artists from 12 different bands and will be out on February 16 via Good Fight Music. The band has released a video for their two new songs “Repeating Patterns” featuring Kyle Medina of Body Snatcher (which uses elements from “Glad to Be Happy” off Distractions) and “The Sweetest Pot” by Rich Lombardi of The Sawtooth Grin (which uses elements from “Call Me Irresponsible” off Distractions). The video was animated by La Mouliche. Check out the video and tracklist below.