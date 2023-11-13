A video for “(Theme From) Crawzilla” by King Louie Bankston of Exploding Hearts has been released. The video was directed and animated by Marsh Nabors. The song is off King Louie Bankston’s posthumous album Harahan Fats which came out last week on Goner Records. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryNew Review Update: New Reviews for November 10, 2023
Next StoryNew Review Update: Calling Hours release video for "Low End Theory"
King Louie Bankston: "(Theme From) Crawzilla"
Posthumous King Louie Bankston (of Exploding Hearts) album to be released
King Louie Bankston of Exploding Hearts has passed away
Dangers of Love: "I'm a Pretender"
Documentary on the Exploding Hearts out in 2019
Terry Six of The Exploding Hearts announces new project
Portland newspaper chronicles The Exploding Hearts 10 years later
Dirtnap Records celebrate 10 Year Anniversary with free sampler
Clorox Girls: "J' aime Les Filles"
BYO signs Clorox Girls