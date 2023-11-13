When We Were Young Fest has announced its lineup for 2024. The focus of the festival this year will be bands performing albums in full except for headliners Fall Out Boy who will be performing a career-spanning set. My Chemical Romance will be playing all of The Black Parade, Jimmy Eat World will be performing Bleed American in full, Underoath will be performing all of They’re Only Chasing Safety, The Distillers will be playing all of Coral Fang, Thursday will be performing Full Collapse, Armor For Sleep will be playing all of What To Do When You Are Dead, Saosin will be performing their self-titled album, and The Used will be playing In Love and Death. When We Were Young will take place on October 19 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas. Check out a full list of bands and albums below.
When We Were Young 2024 Lineup
My Chemical Romance playing The Black Parade
Fall Out Boy
A Day to Remember - Homesick
Jimmy Eat World - Bleed American
Dashboard Confessional - Dusk and Summer
Pierce the Veil - Collide With the Sky
Simple Plan - No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls
The Used - In Love and Death
Coheed and Cambria - Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV
The All-American Rejects - s/t
Underoath - They’re Only Chasing Safety
New Found Glory - Sticks and Stones
The Distillers - Coral Fang
Dance Gavin Dance - Mothership
Mayday Parade - A Lesson In Romantics
Motion City Soundtrack - Commit This To Memory
Chides - All’s Well That Ends Well
Silverstein - Discovering The Waterfront
Basement - Colourmeinkindess
Movements - Feel Something
Bayside - s/t
Sleeping With Sirens - Let’s Cheers To This
Neck Deep - Life’s Not Out To Get You
The Maine - Can’t Stop Won’t Stop
Saves the Day - Stay Where You Are
Cobra Starship -!Viva La Cobra!
Story of the Year - Page Avenue
The Wonder Years - The Greatest Generation
Say Anything - Is A Real Joy
The Starting Line - Say It Like You Mean It
August Burns Red - Constellations
Four Year Strong - Enemy of the World
Mom Jeans - Best Buds
Thursday - Full Collapse
State Champs - The Finer Things
Senses Fail - Still Searching
3OH!3 - Want
Atreyu - The Curse
Hawthorne Heights - The Silence in Black and White
Anberlin - Never Take Friendship Personal
Armor For Sleep - What To Do When You Are Dead
Cartel - Chroma
Saosin - s/t
The Devil Wears Prada - Plagues
We The Kings - s/t
Escape the Fate - This War Is Ours
Nada Surf - Let Go
Pretty Girls Make Graves - The New Romance
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus - Don’t You Fake It
Emery - The Weak’s End
Alesana - The Emptiness
The Forecast - In The Shadow of Two Gunmen
L.S. Dunes