When We Were Young Fest has announced its lineup for 2024. The focus of the festival this year will be bands performing albums in full except for headliners Fall Out Boy who will be performing a career-spanning set. My Chemical Romance will be playing all of The Black Parade , Jimmy Eat World will be performing Bleed American in full, Underoath will be performing all of They’re Only Chasing Safety , The Distillers will be playing all of Coral Fang , Thursday will be performing Full Collapse , Armor For Sleep will be playing all of What To Do When You Are Dead , Saosin will be performing their self-titled album, and The Used will be playing In Love and Death . When We Were Young will take place on October 19 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas. Check out a full list of bands and albums below.

When We Were Young 2024 Lineup

My Chemical Romance playing The Black Parade

Fall Out Boy

A Day to Remember - Homesick

Jimmy Eat World - Bleed American

Dashboard Confessional - Dusk and Summer

Pierce the Veil - Collide With the Sky

Simple Plan - No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls

The Used - In Love and Death

Coheed and Cambria - Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV

The All-American Rejects - s/t

Underoath - They’re Only Chasing Safety

New Found Glory - Sticks and Stones

The Distillers - Coral Fang

Dance Gavin Dance - Mothership

Mayday Parade - A Lesson In Romantics

Motion City Soundtrack - Commit This To Memory

Chides - All’s Well That Ends Well

Silverstein - Discovering The Waterfront

Basement - Colourmeinkindess

Movements - Feel Something

Bayside - s/t

Sleeping With Sirens - Let’s Cheers To This

Neck Deep - Life’s Not Out To Get You

The Maine - Can’t Stop Won’t Stop

Saves the Day - Stay Where You Are

Cobra Starship -!Viva La Cobra!

Story of the Year - Page Avenue

The Wonder Years - The Greatest Generation

Say Anything - Is A Real Joy

The Starting Line - Say It Like You Mean It

August Burns Red - Constellations

Four Year Strong - Enemy of the World

Mom Jeans - Best Buds

Thursday - Full Collapse

State Champs - The Finer Things

Senses Fail - Still Searching

3OH!3 - Want

Atreyu - The Curse

Hawthorne Heights - The Silence in Black and White

Anberlin - Never Take Friendship Personal

Armor For Sleep - What To Do When You Are Dead

Cartel - Chroma

Saosin - s/t

The Devil Wears Prada - Plagues

We The Kings - s/t

Escape the Fate - This War Is Ours

Nada Surf - Let Go

Pretty Girls Make Graves - The New Romance

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus - Don’t You Fake It

Emery - The Weak’s End

Alesana - The Emptiness

The Forecast - In The Shadow of Two Gunmen

L.S. Dunes