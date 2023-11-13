Homesick Festival, the festival created and curated by Anthony Anzaldo of Ceremony, has announced its first wave lineup for 2024. Crushed, Dazy, Fucked Up, Harms Way, Julie, Kumo 99, Light Asylum, MSPAINT, Narrow Head, Poison Ruin, Spellling, Superchunk, Upchuck, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, World Peace, and Zulu will be playing the festival. Tickets go on sale November 15. Homesick Festival will take place February 2-3, 2024 at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, California.
