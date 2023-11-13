Nothing announce 10th anniversary edition of 'Guilty of Everything'

Nothing have announced that they will be releasing a 10th anniversary edition of their 2014 debut full-length album Guilty of Everything in 2014. It includes new packaging and a 7-inch that has their covers of Big Star’s “Holocaust” (which was originally recorded in 2015) and Concrete Blonde’s “Joey” (which was recorded as part of their NPR World Cafe Live Session in 2019). It will be out on March 8, 2024 via Relapse Records. A video for “Holocaust” that was written, edited, and directed by Clara Griot has also been released. Nothing will be releasing their collaborative album with Full of Hell, When No Birds Sang, on December 1 and released The Great Dismal in 2020. Check out the video below.