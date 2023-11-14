Mannequin Pussy release “Sometimes” video, announce North American tour for 2024

Mannequin Pussy have released a video for their new song “Sometimes”. The video was directed by Millicent Hailes. The song is off their upcoming album I Got Heaven which will be out on March 1 via Epitaph Records. The band has also announced North American tour dates for 2024. Soul Glo will be joining them on all dates. Mannequin Pussy released their EP Perfect in 2021 and their album Patience in 2019. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
4/5Durham, NCMotorco Music Hall
4/6Richmond, VAThe Broadberry
4/8Pittsburgh, PAThunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
4/10Chicago, ILThalia Hall
4/11Indianapolis, INHi-Fi Indy
4/12Cleveland Heights, OHGrog Shop
4/13Columbus, OHThe King of Clubs
4/15Nashville, TNThe Basement East
4/16Atlanta, GATerminal West
4/18Fort Worth, TXTulips
4/19Houston, TXHouse of Blues Bronze Peacock
4/20Austin, TXMohawk
4/22Santa Fe, NMMeow Wolf
4/24Phoenix, AZCrescent Ballroom
4/26Los Angeles, CAThe Fonda
4/27San Francisco, CAAugust Hall
4/29Portland, ORWonder Ballroom
4/30Seattle, WAThe Crocodile
5/2Salt Lake City, UTSoundwell
5/4Denver, COBluebird Theater
5/5Fort Collins, COAggie Theatre
5/7Minneapolis, MNFine Line
5/8Madison, WIHigh Noon Saloon
5/10Detroit, MISaint Andrew’s Hall - The Shelter
5/11Toronto, ONHorseshoe Tavern
5/13Cambridge, MAThe Sinclair
5/14Cambridge, MAThe Sinclair
5/16Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steel
5/17Washington, DCThe Atlantis
5/22Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer