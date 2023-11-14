Mannequin Pussy have released a video for their new song “Sometimes”. The video was directed by Millicent Hailes. The song is off their upcoming album I Got Heaven which will be out on March 1 via Epitaph Records. The band has also announced North American tour dates for 2024. Soul Glo will be joining them on all dates. Mannequin Pussy released their EP Perfect in 2021 and their album Patience in 2019. Check out the video and dates below.