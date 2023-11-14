Emma Ruth Rundle, Burning Love, KEN Mode, Dreamwell, more to play Prepare The Ground 2024

Emma Ruth Rundle, Burning Love, KEN Mode, Dreamwell, more to play Prepare The Ground 2024
by Festivals & Events

Prepare the Ground, the new art and music festival founded by Denholm Whale of Transmit Presents and KW Campol of Perpetual Flame Ministries and Vile Creature, has announced its initial lineup for 2024. 40 Watt Sun, Emma Ruth Rundle, Ragana (who will be performing Desolation’s Flower), Burning Love (who will be playing both their reunion and final show), Dreamwell, KEN Mode, Liturgy, Mares of Thrace, Marissa Nadler, Odonis Odonis, Planning For Burial, Sunrot, Terminal Nation, Thantifaxath, Uniform, and Vile Creature will be playing the festival. The festival will take place in Toronto on May 31-June 2 over multiple venues including the Phoenix Theatre, Lee’s Palace, The Garrison, The Baby G, and Bar Orwell.