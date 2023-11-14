Prepare the Ground, the new art and music festival founded by Denholm Whale of Transmit Presents and KW Campol of Perpetual Flame Ministries and Vile Creature, has announced its initial lineup for 2024. 40 Watt Sun, Emma Ruth Rundle, Ragana (who will be performing Desolation’s Flower), Burning Love (who will be playing both their reunion and final show), Dreamwell, KEN Mode, Liturgy, Mares of Thrace, Marissa Nadler, Odonis Odonis, Planning For Burial, Sunrot, Terminal Nation, Thantifaxath, Uniform, and Vile Creature will be playing the festival. The festival will take place in Toronto on May 31-June 2 over multiple venues including the Phoenix Theatre, Lee’s Palace, The Garrison, The Baby G, and Bar Orwell.
Previous StoryTours: Mannequin Pussy release "Sometimes" video, announce North American tour for 2024
Next StoryTours: Chastity Belt announce new album, release "Hollow" video
Emma Ruth Rundle, Burning Love, KEN Mode, Dreamwell, more to play Prepare The Ground 2024
Unpopping your punk with KZ, Aki, and Ryan of Dreamwell
Dreamwell: “All Towers Drawn in the Equatorial Room”
Dreamwell release "Blighttown Type Beat" video
Blind Equation: "killing me" (ft. Rat Jesu)
Dreamwell announce tour dates (Canada and US)
Dreamwell sign to Prosthetic Records, to release new album
The HIRS Collective (US and CAN)
Boris and Uniform: "Not Surprised"
Boris and The Uniform to release collaborative album, release "You Are The Beginning"