Videos 41 minutes ago by Em Moore

Sprints have released a video for their new song “Shadow Of A Doubt”. The video was directed by Ellius Grace. The song is off their upcoming album Letter To Self which will be out on January 5 via City Slang. Sprints released Back Catalogue, their collection of their early singles, 2021 EP Manifesto, and 2022 EP A Modern Job, in 2022. Check out the video below.