RX Bandits have announced shows for the 20th anniversary of their 2003 album The Resignation . The shows will take place across the US in March. Tickets go on sale November 17. RX Bandits released Gemini, Her Majesty in 2014. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 08
|Crescent Ballroom
|Pheonix, AZ
|Mar 09
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana, CA
|Mar 10
|1720
|Los Angeles, CA
|Mar 14
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 16
|Oriental Theater
|Denver, CO
|Mar 20
|Rams Head Live
|Baltimore, MD
|Mar 22
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|Mar 23
|Brooklyn Monarch
|Brooklyn, NY