RX Bandits announce 'The Resignation' 20th anniversary shows (US)

Rx Bandits
RX Bandits have announced shows for the 20th anniversary of their 2003 album The Resignation . The shows will take place across the US in March. Tickets go on sale November 17. RX Bandits released Gemini, Her Majesty in 2014. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 08Crescent BallroomPheonix, AZ
Mar 09The ObservatorySanta Ana, CA
Mar 101720Los Angeles, CA
Mar 14Bottom LoungeChicago, IL
Mar 16Oriental TheaterDenver, CO
Mar 20Rams Head LiveBaltimore, MD
Mar 22Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
Mar 23Brooklyn MonarchBrooklyn, NY