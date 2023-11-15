Flogging Molly have announced US tour dates for February and March. Amigo The Devil and Gen and The Degenerates will be joining them on all dates. The tour will culminate in their two previously announced Shamrock Rebellion Festival shows. Tickets for the new dates go on sale on November 17. Flogging Molly released their EP ’Til The Anarchy’s Restored earlier this year and released their album Anthem in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 16
|Foxwoods Resort Casino
|Mashantucket, CT
|Feb 17
|The Wellmont Theater
|Montclair, NJ
|Feb 18
|Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
|Atlantic City, NF
|Feb 20
|The Norva
|Norfolk, VA
|Feb 21
|The National
|Richmond, VA
|Feb 23
|Hollywood Casino
|Charles Town, WV
|Feb 24
|Penn’s Peak
|Jim Thorpe, PA
|Feb 25
|The Paramount
|Huntington, NY
|Feb 27
|The Ramkat
|Winston-Salem, NC
|Feb 28
|The Signal
|Chattanooga, TN
|Mar 01
|Brown County Music Center
|Nashville, TN
|Mar 02
|The Sylvee
|Madison, WI
|Mar 03
|Epic Event Center
|Green Bay, WI
|Mar 05
|Val Air Ballroom
|West Des Moines, IA
|Mar 06
|Grand Hall
|Mankato, MN
|Mar 08
|Uptown Theater
|Kansas City, MO
|Mar 09
|Kansas Star Casino
|Mulvane, KS
|Mar 10
|Bourbon Theatre
|Lincoln, NE
|Mar 12
|Boulder Theater
|Boulder, CO
|Mar 13
|El Rey Theatre
|Albuquerque, NM
|Mar 15
|Rialto Theatre
|Tucson, AZ
|Mar 16
|Shamrock Rebellion at Oak Canyon Ranch
|Silverado Canyon, CA
|Mar 17
|Shamrock Rebellion at Downtown Events Center
|Las Vegas, NV