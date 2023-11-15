Flogging Molly have announced US tour dates for February and March. Amigo The Devil and Gen and The Degenerates will be joining them on all dates. The tour will culminate in their two previously announced Shamrock Rebellion Festival shows. Tickets for the new dates go on sale on November 17. Flogging Molly released their EP ’Til The Anarchy’s Restored earlier this year and released their album Anthem in 2022. Check out the dates below.