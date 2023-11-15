Flogging Molly / Amigo The Devil / Gen and The Degenerates (US)

Flogging Molly / Amigo The Devil / Gen and The Degenerates (US)
by Tours

Flogging Molly have announced US tour dates for February and March. Amigo The Devil and Gen and The Degenerates will be joining them on all dates. The tour will culminate in their two previously announced Shamrock Rebellion Festival shows. Tickets for the new dates go on sale on November 17. Flogging Molly released their EP ’Til The Anarchy’s Restored earlier this year and released their album Anthem in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 16Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucket, CT
Feb 17The Wellmont TheaterMontclair, NJ
Feb 18Hard Rock Hotel and CasinoAtlantic City, NF
Feb 20The NorvaNorfolk, VA
Feb 21The NationalRichmond, VA
Feb 23Hollywood CasinoCharles Town, WV
Feb 24Penn’s PeakJim Thorpe, PA
Feb 25The ParamountHuntington, NY
Feb 27The RamkatWinston-Salem, NC
Feb 28The SignalChattanooga, TN
Mar 01Brown County Music CenterNashville, TN
Mar 02The SylveeMadison, WI
Mar 03Epic Event CenterGreen Bay, WI
Mar 05Val Air BallroomWest Des Moines, IA
Mar 06Grand HallMankato, MN
Mar 08Uptown TheaterKansas City, MO
Mar 09Kansas Star CasinoMulvane, KS
Mar 10Bourbon TheatreLincoln, NE
Mar 12Boulder TheaterBoulder, CO
Mar 13El Rey TheatreAlbuquerque, NM
Mar 15Rialto TheatreTucson, AZ
Mar 16Shamrock Rebellion at Oak Canyon RanchSilverado Canyon, CA
Mar 17Shamrock Rebellion at Downtown Events CenterLas Vegas, NV