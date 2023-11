13 hours ago by Em Moore

Chicago’s meth. have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called SHAME and will be out on February 2 via Prosthetic Records. The band also announced their album release show which will take place at Thalia Hall in Chicago on February 2 with See You Next Tuesday, Deaf Club, and Usurp Synapse joining them. Meth. released Mother of Red Light in 2019.