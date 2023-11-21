Napalm Death have announced UK and European tour dates for 2024. Primitive Man, and Wormrot will be joining them on all dates and Pig Destoryer will be joining them on select dates. Napalm Death released their mini-album Resentment is Always Seismic - a final throw of Throes in 2022 and their album Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Feb 09
|Essigfabrik
|Koln, DE
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Feb 10
|Iduna
|Dtachten, NL
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Feb 11
|Gruenspan
|Hamburg, DE
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Feb 13
|Sono
|Brno, CZ
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Feb 14
|Durer Kert
|Budapest, HU
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Feb 15
|Arena
|Wien, AT
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Feb 16
|Conne Island
|Leipzig, DE
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Feb 17
|Astra Kulturhaus
|Berlin, DE
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Feb 19
|Backstage
|Munchen, DE
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Feb 20
|Slaughter CLub
|Paderno Dugnano, IT
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Feb 21
|L’Usine
|Geneve, CH
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Feb 22
|Salle Victoire 2
|Montpellier, FR
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Feb 23
|L’Attabal
|Biarritz, FR
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Feb 24
|Fille 7
|Magny-le-Hongre, FR
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Feb 25
|Le Moloco
|Audincourt, FR
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Feb 27
|Garage
|Saarbrucken, DE
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Feb 28
|Z-Bau
|Nurnberg, DE
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Feb 29
|Halle02
|Heidelberg, DE
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Mar 01
|Factory
|Magdeburg, DE
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Mar 02
|Zollhaus
|Leer, DE
|w/Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Mar 03
|Zappa
|Antwerpen, BE
|w/Pig Destroyer, Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Mar 05
|Corporation
|Sheffield, UK
|w/Pig Destroyer, Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Mar 06
|Anarchy Brew Co
|Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
|w/Pig Destroyer, Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Mar 07
|Queen Margaret Union
|Glasgow, UK
|w/Pig Destroyer, Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Mar 08
|Electric Brixton
|London, UK
|w/Pig Destroyer, Primitive Man, Wormrot
|Mar 09
|02 Academy
|Liverpool, UK
|w/Pig Destroyer, Primitive Man, Wormrot