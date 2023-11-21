Napalm Death / Primitive Man / Wormrot / Pig Destroyer (EU and UK)

Napalm Death have announced UK and European tour dates for 2024. Primitive Man, and Wormrot will be joining them on all dates and Pig Destoryer will be joining them on select dates. Napalm Death released their mini-album Resentment is Always Seismic - a final throw of Throes in 2022 and their album Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Feb 09EssigfabrikKoln, DEw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Feb 10IdunaDtachten, NLw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Feb 11GruenspanHamburg, DEw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Feb 13SonoBrno, CZw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Feb 14Durer KertBudapest, HUw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Feb 15ArenaWien, ATw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Feb 16Conne IslandLeipzig, DEw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Feb 17Astra KulturhausBerlin, DEw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Feb 19BackstageMunchen, DEw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Feb 20Slaughter CLubPaderno Dugnano, ITw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Feb 21L’UsineGeneve, CHw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Feb 22Salle Victoire 2Montpellier, FRw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Feb 23L’AttabalBiarritz, FRw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Feb 24Fille 7Magny-le-Hongre, FRw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Feb 25Le MolocoAudincourt, FRw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Feb 27GarageSaarbrucken, DEw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Feb 28Z-BauNurnberg, DEw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Feb 29Halle02Heidelberg, DEw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Mar 01FactoryMagdeburg, DEw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Mar 02ZollhausLeer, DEw/Primitive Man, Wormrot
Mar 03ZappaAntwerpen, BEw/Pig Destroyer, Primitive Man, Wormrot
Mar 05CorporationSheffield, UKw/Pig Destroyer, Primitive Man, Wormrot
Mar 06Anarchy Brew CoNewcastle Upon Tyne, UKw/Pig Destroyer, Primitive Man, Wormrot
Mar 07Queen Margaret UnionGlasgow, UKw/Pig Destroyer, Primitive Man, Wormrot
Mar 08Electric BrixtonLondon, UKw/Pig Destroyer, Primitive Man, Wormrot
Mar 0902 AcademyLiverpool, UKw/Pig Destroyer, Primitive Man, Wormrot