Napalm Death have announced UK and European tour dates for 2024. Primitive Man, and Wormrot will be joining them on all dates and Pig Destoryer will be joining them on select dates. Napalm Death released their mini-album Resentment is Always Seismic - a final throw of Throes in 2022 and their album Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism in 2020. Check out the dates below.