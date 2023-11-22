Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Spanish music festival Tsunami Xixon has announced its initial lineup for 2024. Bad Religion, Enter Shikari, Alkaline Trio, Yungblud, Royal Blood, Arde Bogotá , The Last Internationale, Biznaga, The Mysterines, Bad Nerves, Misconduct, Amygdala, Antifan, Blowfuse, Catalina Grande Pinon Pequeno, Tiburona, Nitropollo, Tortiboys, Minino, Rojo 2, and Ukulele Joe will be playing the festival. Tsunami Xixon Festival will take place on July 19-20, 2024 at Parque Hermanos Castro in Gijon, Spain.