Justin Sane of Anti-Flag sued for sexual assault

Justin Geever, aka Justin Sane of Anti-Flag (who broke up earlier this year following multiple accusations against the singer of sexual assault, predatory behaviour, and statutory rape), has been sued for sexual assault by Kristina Sarhadi who shared her experience with the singer on an episode of the Enough. podcast in July. Kristina Sarhadi is also suing the band’s distribution company, Hardwork Distribution, which includes the other members of the band - Patrick Bollinger (Pat Thetic), Chris Head, and Chris Barker (Chris No. 2) according to the Rolling Stone article, written by Cheyenne Roundtree who also wrote an in-depth piece about the allegations against the singer in September, that broke the story. Kristina Sarhadi also released a statement on Instagram which reads,



”“Today [November 22, 2023], in the final hours of the open window for the Adult Survivors Act in New York, I filed a lawsuit against Justin “Sane” Geever, the singer who raped me, and his enablers. I recognize my privileged position to seek accountability while so many of his other victims cannot. I recognize the shame, the fear, and the legal restrictions that so often prevent survivors from seeking justice, and I choose to stand up for all of us. […] In the last five months I have learned the levels of his depravity and witnessed the inaction of those around him who could have and should have intervened to protect us. Justin Geever used his platform as a celebrated, self-proclaimed ‘punk rock star’ to groom and lure vulnerable girls into feeling safe in his presence. While he sang about protecting women and standing up to abusers, it appears he was hiding an addiction to power and control, harming countless women who have been unable to speak up before now. Today I hope to encourage his survivors, and survivors of other predators in the music industry, to feel hope again.”

Sarhadi’s attorneys Karen Barth Menzies and Dr. Ann Olivarius also released statements which appear in the Rolling Stone article. Dr. Ann Olivarius said,



“I predict that in five years the music industry will be viewed the same way as the Catholic Church or the Boy Scouts — a powerful force that also enabled and shielded sexual predators for decades. ‘Drugs, sex & rock ‘n roll’ was a reality that meant a lot of young women got abused. The bands had handlers who made it all happen and executives who covered it all up because so much money depended on it.”

Karen Barth Menzies’ statement reads, “The decision to file a lawsuit takes great courage and is often not possible for so many survivors of sexual assault. Accountability is only attainable when survivors stand up for themselves and each other”. Read Sarhadi’s statement in full below.