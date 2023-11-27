Kevin “Geordie” Walker, guitarist of Killing Joke, has passed away. He died at age 64 after suffering a stroke. The band released a statement on Instagram that reads,



”It is with extreme sadness we confirm that at 6:30am on 26th November 2023 in Prague, Killing Joke's legendary guitarist Kevin “Geordie” Walker passed away after suffering a stroke, he was surrounded by family. We are devastated. Rest In Peace brother.”

He joined the band in 1979 and played on all of the band’s releases, the last of which was the Lord of Chaos EP in 2022. We send our condolences to Geordie Walker’s family, friends, and fans.