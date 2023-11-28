Shoegaze festival Slide Away, which has been curated by Domenic Palermo of Nothing, has announced its lineup for 2024. Nothing will be playing Guilty of Everything in full on both dates and Astrobrite will also be playing on both dates. Swirles, Loveliescrushing, Mint Field, Knifeplay, and Glixen will be joining them on March 9 at Union Transfer in Philadelphia. Tanukichan, Film School, Peel Dream Magazine, and Mo Dotti will be playing with them on March 30 at The Belasco in Los Angeles.
