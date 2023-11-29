Ground Control Touring has announced the details for their second annual Abortion Access Benefit Series - A Night of Music in Support of Abortion Funds, Community, and Bodily Autonomy. The series consists of five shows which will take place on January 20 in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Nashville. Anthony Anzaldo of Ceremony, Barry Johnson of Joyce Manor, LustSickPuppy, Pom Pom Squad, Gladie, Radiator Hospital, Poison Ruin, MSPAINT, Snooper, Soccer Mommy, and Upchuck are among the bands who will be playing. All of the proceeds will go to Noise For Now, a non-profit organization that focuses on reproductive justice. Tickets go on sale on December 1. Check out the dates will full details below.