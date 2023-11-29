Ground Control Touring has announced the details for their second annual Abortion Access Benefit Series - A Night of Music in Support of Abortion Funds, Community, and Bodily Autonomy. The series consists of five shows which will take place on January 20 in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Nashville. Anthony Anzaldo of Ceremony, Barry Johnson of Joyce Manor, LustSickPuppy, Pom Pom Squad, Gladie, Radiator Hospital, Poison Ruin, MSPAINT, Snooper, Soccer Mommy, and Upchuck are among the bands who will be playing. All of the proceeds will go to Noise For Now, a non-profit organization that focuses on reproductive justice. Tickets go on sale on December 1. Check out the dates will full details below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jan 20
|Lodge Room
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Aurat / Anthony Anzaldo (of Ceremony) / Austin Getz (of Turnover) / Barry Johnson (Joyce Manor - DJ) / Black Marble (DJ) / Blondshell / Faux Real / John Dwyer (Osees - DJ) / Kate Bollinger / Mz Neon (DJ) / Neggy Gemmy / Panther Modern / Patriarchy / Reggie Watts (DJ) / Sadgirl / Sammie Pearson (Pretty But Wicked - DJ) / Sextile (DJ) / Shannon Lay / Them Jeans (DJ) / Tim Heidecker
|Jan 20
|Empty Bottle
|Chicago, IL
|w/Divino Niño / Macie Stewart / Melkbelly / Resavoir (DJ) / Is This Whit (Whitney Does The Strokes)
|Jan 20
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York City, NY
|w/Chanel Beads / Donna Missal / DREA (DJ) / Frankie Cosmos / keiyaA / Kevin Devine / LustSickPuppy / NOIA / Nourished By Time / Pom Pom Squad / youbet
|Jan 20
|Johnny Brenda’s
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Florry / Frances Quinlan / Gladie / Poison Ruïn / Radiator Hospital
|Jan 20
|DRKMTTR
|Nashville, TN
|w/Brian Brown / Crystal Egg / Mali Velasquez / Megan Loveless (DJ Set) / MSPAINT / Snõõper (DJ) / Soccer Mommy (Solo) / Total Wife (DJ Set) / Wombo / Upchuck