Scott “Top Ten” Kempner, guitarist and founding member of The Dictators and The Del-Lords, has passed away. He was 69 and passed from complications related to early-onset dementia on November 29 in a nursing home in Connecticut. Scott Kempner formed the Dictators with Andy Shernoff and Ross Friedman in 1972 and formed the Del-Lords in 1982 after the Dictators split in 1979. He also played in The Brandos, Helen Wheels Band, Little Kings, and Paradise Brothers as well as releasing three solo albums. We send our condolences to Scott Kempner’s family, friends, and fans.