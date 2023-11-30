Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by Brighton’s The Atlantic Union Project! The video is for their song “Wait Indoors”. Speaking about the song, guitarist David Gamage said,



”Many people are still ‘Waiting Indoors’ for things to improve around the world. Unsure about travel, or the economy, or what calamity comes next, with so much cruelty, war, governmental control, and negative propaganda surrounding us all. It really is time for change and more positivity. We can get through it, together.”

”Wait Indoors” is off their EP 3, 482 Miles which was released in 2022 via Engineer Records, Shield Recordings, and Sell The Heart Records. Watch the video below!