Alkaline Trio have released a video for their new song “Bad Time”. The video was directed by Ravi Dhar. The song is off their upcoming album Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs which will be out on January 26 via Rise Records. Alkaline Trio will be touring the US and Canada starting in February. The band released Is This Thing Cursed? in 2018. Check out the video below.