IDLES announce North American tour

Idles
by Tours

IDLES have announced North American tour dates for this spring. These dates join their previously announced dates for Asia and Europe. IDLES will be releasing their new album TANGK on February 16 via Partisan Records. The band released Crawler in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
May 03Vancouver, BCPNE Forum
May 04Portland, ORRoseland Theater
May 07Seattle, WAParamount Theatre
May 10Oakland, CAFox Theater
May 11San Francisco, CAThe Warfield
May 13Los Angeles, CAHollywood Palladium
May 18Denver, COThe Mission Ballroom
May 21Austin, TXMoody Amphitheater
May 22Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall
May 23Dallas, TXSouth Side Ballroom
Jun 10Ft Lauderdale, FLRevolution Live
Jun 11Orlando, FLHouse of Blues
Jun 13New Orleans, LAThe Fillmore
July 12Cardiff, UKCardiff Castle
July 13Halifax, UKThe Piece Hall
July 20Margate, UKMargate Summer Series
July 21Cornwall, UKThe Wyldes
Sep 14Asheville, NCRabbit Rabbit
Sep 15Atlanta, GATabernacle
Sep 18Chicago, ILByline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept 20Toronto, ONCoca-Cola Coliseum
Sep 21Montreal, QCMTELUS
Sep 24Boston, MARoadrunner
Oct 01Guadalajara, MXGuanamor Teatro Estudio
Oct 02Monterrey, MXShowcenter Complex
Oct 04Mexico City, MXPepsi Centre
Nov 17Belfast, UKThe Telegraph Building
Nov 19Dublin, IE3Olympia Theatre
Nov 23Glasgow, UKHydro
Nov 24Newcastle, UKCity Hall
Nov 25Nottingham, UKRock City
Nov 29London, UKAlexandra Palace
Dec 01Brighton, UKThe Brighton Centre
Dec 03Birmingham, UKO2 Academy Birmingham
Dec 06Manchester, UKManchester Apollo
Dec 07Manchester, UKManchester Apollo