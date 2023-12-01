IDLES have announced North American tour dates for this spring. These dates join their previously announced dates for Asia and Europe. IDLES will be releasing their new album TANGK on February 16 via Partisan Records. The band released Crawler in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|May 03
|Vancouver, BC
|PNE Forum
|May 04
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theater
|May 07
|Seattle, WA
|Paramount Theatre
|May 10
|Oakland, CA
|Fox Theater
|May 11
|San Francisco, CA
|The Warfield
|May 13
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Palladium
|May 18
|Denver, CO
|The Mission Ballroom
|May 21
|Austin, TX
|Moody Amphitheater
|May 22
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall
|May 23
|Dallas, TX
|South Side Ballroom
|Jun 10
|Ft Lauderdale, FL
|Revolution Live
|Jun 11
|Orlando, FL
|House of Blues
|Jun 13
|New Orleans, LA
|The Fillmore
|July 12
|Cardiff, UK
|Cardiff Castle
|July 13
|Halifax, UK
|The Piece Hall
|July 20
|Margate, UK
|Margate Summer Series
|July 21
|Cornwall, UK
|The Wyldes
|Sep 14
|Asheville, NC
|Rabbit Rabbit
|Sep 15
|Atlanta, GA
|Tabernacle
|Sep 18
|Chicago, IL
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|Sept 20
|Toronto, ON
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|Sep 21
|Montreal, QC
|MTELUS
|Sep 24
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner
|Oct 01
|Guadalajara, MX
|Guanamor Teatro Estudio
|Oct 02
|Monterrey, MX
|Showcenter Complex
|Oct 04
|Mexico City, MX
|Pepsi Centre
|Nov 17
|Belfast, UK
|The Telegraph Building
|Nov 19
|Dublin, IE
|3Olympia Theatre
|Nov 23
|Glasgow, UK
|Hydro
|Nov 24
|Newcastle, UK
|City Hall
|Nov 25
|Nottingham, UK
|Rock City
|Nov 29
|London, UK
|Alexandra Palace
|Dec 01
|Brighton, UK
|The Brighton Centre
|Dec 03
|Birmingham, UK
|O2 Academy Birmingham
|Dec 06
|Manchester, UK
|Manchester Apollo
|Dec 07
|Manchester, UK
|Manchester Apollo