Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Richmond-based punk rockers Sleave! The video is for their song “In Escrow” and was created by Nespy. Speaking about the song the band said,



”’In Escrow’ is about our narratives and how they influence our perspective of life. Things can always be worse, and we often get caught in the loop of giving power to the things we fear. One misstep can lead to a spiral that suddenly holds weight over a lifetime of wonderful moments and memories. This song is about acknowledgment but also resilience. About taking charge of your life in the face of the worst possible things you can imagine. Remembering that although we are the only ones capable of living our own lives, that we are never alone. That even in our darkest moments, there is still deep beauty to this existence.”

”In Escrow” is off Sleave's recently released EP All These Songs Are About You. The band will be releasing a new album next year via Sell The Heart Records, Engineer Records, and Gunner Records. Check out the video below.