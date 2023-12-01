Get Wrong, the band made up of Naomi Griffin of Martha and Adam Todd of The Spook School, have released a video for “Purple”. The song is off their self-titled EP which is out now via Father/Daughter Records and Alcopop! Records. Check out the video below.
