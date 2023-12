7 hours ago by Em Moore

Caravels have announced that they will be re-issuing their 2013 album Lacuna . The reissue has been fully remastered and was mixed by Dylan Hanwright and mastered by Gus Elg. It will be out on December 12 via Topshelf Records. The band will also be playing a reunion show on December 22 at Dive Bar in Las Vegas with King of Heck and Lords of Death. Check out the poster below.