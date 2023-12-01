Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
French music festival Xtreme Fest has announced its first wave lineup for 2024. Nova Twins, Descendents, Rise of the Northstar, Thrown, Sick of It All, The Baboon Show, Zebrahead, Strung Out, CF98, The Casualties, Moscow Death Brigade, Lambrini Girls, Higher Power, A Wilhelm Scream, Guilt Trip, Calcine, Belvedere, Johnnie Carwash, Imparfait, Red Soul Community, The Twin Souls, Toxic Frogs, The Meffs, Mustard Plug, Aerial Salad, Carsick, Forest Pooky, The Manky Melters, MakeWar, Punky Tunes, Monde de Merde, Pythies, Who I Am, Sorcerer, Old Time Spooks, and Pussy Miel will be playing the festival. Xtreme Fest will take place July 26-28 at Cap Decouverte in Tarn, France.