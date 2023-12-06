Better Lovers have announced North American tour dates for the spring. SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Foreign Hands, and Greyhaven will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale December 8. Better Lovers will be playing their holiday BLissmas show in Buffalo in December and released their EP God Made Me An Animal earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 18
|Old National Centre
|Indianapolis, IN
|Apr 19
|Off Broadway
|St. Louis, MO
|Apr 20
|The Bottleneck
|Lawrence, KS
|Apr 22
|Launchpad
|Albuquerque, NM
|Apr 23
|191 Toole
|Tuscon, AZ
|Apr 24
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, CA
|Apr 27
|Sick New World
|Las Vegas, NV
|Apr 29
|Goldfield Trading Post
|Roseville, CA
|Apr 30
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR
|May 02
|Knitting Factory
|Boise, ID
|May 03
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|May 04
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC
|May 06
|The Starlite Room
|Edmonton, AB
|May 07
|Dickens
|Calgary, AB
|May 09
|Exchange Event Centre
|Winnipeg, MB
|May 10
|The Aquarium
|Fargo, ND
|May 11
|Fine Line
|Minneapolis, MN
|May 12
|Majestic Theatre
|Madison, WI
|May 14
|The Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|May 15
|The King of Clubs
|Columbus, OH
|May 16
|London Music Hall
|London, ON