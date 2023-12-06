Better Lovers / SeeYouSpaceCowboy / Foreign Hands / Greyhaven (US and Canada)

Better Lovers
by Tours

Better Lovers have announced North American tour dates for the spring. SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Foreign Hands, and Greyhaven will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale December 8. Better Lovers will be playing their holiday BLissmas show in Buffalo in December and released their EP God Made Me An Animal earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 18Old National CentreIndianapolis, IN
Apr 19Off BroadwaySt. Louis, MO
Apr 20The BottleneckLawrence, KS
Apr 22LaunchpadAlbuquerque, NM
Apr 23191 TooleTuscon, AZ
Apr 24Brick By BrickSan Diego, CA
Apr 27Sick New WorldLas Vegas, NV
Apr 29Goldfield Trading PostRoseville, CA
Apr 30Hawthorne TheatrePortland, OR
May 02Knitting FactoryBoise, ID
May 03El CorazonSeattle, WA
May 04Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BC
May 06The Starlite RoomEdmonton, AB
May 07DickensCalgary, AB
May 09Exchange Event CentreWinnipeg, MB
May 10The AquariumFargo, ND
May 11Fine LineMinneapolis, MN
May 12Majestic TheatreMadison, WI
May 14The Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI
May 15The King of ClubsColumbus, OH
May 16London Music HallLondon, ON