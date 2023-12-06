Teens In Trouble has released a video for their new song “You Don’t Want To Mess With Me” which features guest vocals from Stefan Babcock of PUP. The video was directed by Aja Pop. The song is available now digitally and will be on their upcoming debut LP which will be out in spring 2024 via Asian Man Records. Teens In Trouble released their split with Desert Mambas earlier this year (read our interview with them right here!) and released their self-titled EP in 2022. Check out the video below.