Frank Turner has announced the seventh installment of his festival Lost Evenings. The festival will take place in Toronto, Ontario at the Great Canadian Casino Resort on September 19-22. Over the four days, Frank Turner will be playing acoustically, playing songs from his first five albums with The Sleeping Souls, performing new songs, and playing a ‘Greatest Hits’ set. See the details below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Sep 19
|The Great Canadian Casino Resort
|Toronto, ON
|Acoustic duo set with Matt Nasir
|Sep 20
|The Great Canadian Casino Resort
|Toronto, ON
|Losing Days: The first five albums
|Sep 21
|The Great Canadian Casino Resort
|Toronto, ON
|Hardcore: New album and punk rock set
|Sep 22
|The Great Canadian Casino Resort
|Toronto, ON
|Greatest Hits