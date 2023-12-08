Frank Turner announces 7th 'Lost Evenings' festival

by Festivals & Events

Frank Turner has announced the seventh installment of his festival Lost Evenings. The festival will take place in Toronto, Ontario at the Great Canadian Casino Resort on September 19-22. Over the four days, Frank Turner will be playing acoustically, playing songs from his first five albums with The Sleeping Souls, performing new songs, and playing a ‘Greatest Hits’ set. See the details below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Sep 19The Great Canadian Casino ResortToronto, ONAcoustic duo set with Matt Nasir
Sep 20The Great Canadian Casino ResortToronto, ON Losing Days: The first five albums
Sep 21The Great Canadian Casino ResortToronto, ON Hardcore: New album and punk rock set
Sep 22The Great Canadian Casino ResortToronto, ONGreatest Hits