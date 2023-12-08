Planet B: “Dick On The Dance Floor”

Planet B
Planet B, the band made up of Justin Pearson (Dead Cross, The Locust), Luke Henshaw (Sonido de la Frontera), Kevin Avery (Field Day, Retox), and Scott Osment (Deaf Club), have released a video for their new song “Dick On The Dance Floor”. The video was filmed by Becky DiGiglio and edited by Displaced/Replaced. The song is off their upcoming album Fiction Prediction which will be out on February 9 via Three One G Records. Planet B released their self-titled album in 2018. Check out the video below.