Pouzza Fest has added more bands to their 2024 lineup. JER, PONY, No Waves, Tiny Stills, The Ergs, Laura Jane Grace, and Les Dorothee will be joining the previously announced Wavves. Pouzza Fest will be announcing artists who will be playing the festival every day for the rest of this month. The festival will take place in Downtown Montreal on May 17-19.
