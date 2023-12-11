Cayle Sain, the drummer for Twitching Tongues, has passed away. He passed away on December 10 at the age of 31. No cause of death has been made public. The band announced his passing in a statement on Instagram which reads,



Our beloved friend, brother, and drummer Cayle Sain has passed away.

Aside from his unmatched talent, Cayle had the biggest heart and was the most loyal and caring friend anyone could ask for. If you spent one minute with him, he loved you.

We are moved by the outpouring of love and support we’ve seen for him today and we promise you that it would have meant everything to him.

His charisma, his raw power on the kit, and his unbeatable comedic timing will never be replaced or forgotten.

Rest in peace, and goodbye for now.”