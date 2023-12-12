Madness, Devo, Descendents to headline PRB 2024

by John Gentile
Punk Rock Bowling has announced its 2024 lineup. Madness, Devo, and Descendents headline the Festival. Other bands playing include Gogol Bordello, Billy Bragg, The Chats, Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, Stiff Little Fingers, Subhumans, Lagwagon, Destroy Boys, Madball, Scowl, 999, English Beat], Skatalites, 7 Seconds, Bratmobile, Snooper, Cosmic Psychos, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Niis, Die Spitz, Vial, Teen Mortgage, Citbite and more. The club shows are expected to be announced in the next few months. PRB 2024 is May 24-27 in Las Vegas.