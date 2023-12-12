Kathi Wilcox, LJG, Lee Renaldo, Jay Dee Daugherty record song for Red Hot

Kathi Wilcox, Laura Jane Grace, Lee Renaldo of sonic youth, and Jay Dee Daugherty of the Patti Smith band have recorded a song together. The full details have not been released, but the song, when released, will be associated with the orginization Red Hot.Red Hot is a U.S. based 501(c)3 not for profit production company whose mission is in promoting public health and diversity through equal access to care.

On social media, LJG stated: "e still have to decide on the name of our band?! @jaydeedaugherty @leeranaldo @kathiwilcox So excited for everyone to hear the track we worked on for @redhotorg Thank you @eliaeinhorn for making this happen." We'll let you know when the song is released.