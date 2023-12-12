Sum 41 detail final album, release “Rise Up” video

Sum 41 have announced details for their upcoming final album Heaven :x: Hell. It is 20 tracks long and split into two halves - "Heaven" and "Hell". It will be out on March 29 via Rise Records. The band has also released a video for their first song from the “Hell” side of the album called “Rise Up”. The video was directed by John Asher. Sum 41 released their album Order in Decline in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.