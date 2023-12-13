Bikini Kill announce supporting bands for EU/UK tour

Bikini Kill
Tours

Bikini Kill have announced the supporting bands for their upcoming tour of Europe and the UK which will take place in June. Big Joanie, Comet Gain, Tropical Fuck Storm, Snoozers, and R.AGGS will be joining them on select dates. Bikini Kill will be playing a benefit show for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund on January 27 and will be touring Mexico and South America in March. Check out the updated dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jun 02Bordeaux, FRGrand Parkw/Comet Gain
Jun 03Paris, FRElysée Montmartrew/Big Joanie
Jun 05Antwerp, BEDe Romaw/Big Joanie
Jun 06Amsterdam, NLMelkwegw/Big Joanie
Jun 08Berlin, DEAstra Kulturhausw/Tropical Fuck Storm
Jun 09Copenhagen, DKVegaw/Tropical Fuck Storm
Jun 10Gothenburg, SEPustervikw/Tropical Fuck Storm
Jun 12London, UKRoundhousew/Snoozers
Jun 13Leeds, UKO2 Academy Leedsw/R.AGGS
Jun 14Glasgow, UKO2 Academy Glasgoww/R.AGGS
Jun 16Birmingham, UKThe Crossing (early show)w/R.AGGS