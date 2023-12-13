Bikini Kill have announced the supporting bands for their upcoming tour of Europe and the UK which will take place in June. Big Joanie, Comet Gain, Tropical Fuck Storm, Snoozers, and R.AGGS will be joining them on select dates. Bikini Kill will be playing a benefit show for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund on January 27 and will be touring Mexico and South America in March. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jun 02
|Bordeaux, FR
|Grand Park
|w/Comet Gain
|Jun 03
|Paris, FR
|Elysée Montmartre
|w/Big Joanie
|Jun 05
|Antwerp, BE
|De Roma
|w/Big Joanie
|Jun 06
|Amsterdam, NL
|Melkweg
|w/Big Joanie
|Jun 08
|Berlin, DE
|Astra Kulturhaus
|w/Tropical Fuck Storm
|Jun 09
|Copenhagen, DK
|Vega
|w/Tropical Fuck Storm
|Jun 10
|Gothenburg, SE
|Pustervik
|w/Tropical Fuck Storm
|Jun 12
|London, UK
|Roundhouse
|w/Snoozers
|Jun 13
|Leeds, UK
|O2 Academy Leeds
|w/R.AGGS
|Jun 14
|Glasgow, UK
|O2 Academy Glasgow
|w/R.AGGS
|Jun 16
|Birmingham, UK
|The Crossing (early show)
|w/R.AGGS