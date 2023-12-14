Dillinger Escape Plan add two more 'Calculating Infinity' shows, announce supporting bands

Earlier this week Dillinger Escape Plan announced that they would be playing one show in Brooklyn to celebrate 25 years of Calculating Infinity with their original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis. They have since added two new shows and announced supporting bands for each one. All of the shows will take place at the Brooklyn Paramount with Candy and Car Bomb joining them on June 21, Deadguy and The Callous Daoboys joining them on June 22, and all four of the bands joining them on June 23. Tickets go on sale December 15.