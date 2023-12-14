Anxious, Koyo, and One Step Closer announce co-headlining tour (US and Canada)

by Tours

Anxious, Koyo, and One Step Closer have announced tour dates for the US and Ontario. Life’s Question and Stateside will be joining them on select dates. Anxious released Little Green House in 2022. Koyo released their album Would You Miss It and One Step Closer released their Songs For The Willow EP earlier this year. Tickets go on sale December 15. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
02/29Hamden, CTSpace Ballroomw/Life's Question
03/01Richmond, VACanal Clubw/Life's Question
03/02Virginia Beach, VAThe Bunkerw/Life's Question
03/03Greenville, SCRadio Roomw/Life's Question
03/05Birmingham, ALZydecow/Life's Question
03/07Springfield, MOThe Riffw/Life's Question
03/08Lawrence, KSBottleneck w/Life's Question
03/09Des Moines, IAWoolysw/Life's Question
03/10Minneapolis, MNFine Linew/Life's Question
03/12Milwaukee, WIX-Ray Arcadew/Stateside
03/13Indianapolis, INHi-Fiw/Stateside
03/15Cleveland, OHFoundryw/Stateside
03/16Grand Rapids, MIPyramid Schemew/Stateside
03/17Toronto, ONVelvet Undergroundw/Stateside
03/19London, ONRum Runnersw/Stateside
03/20Detroit, MIEdgemenw/Stateside
03/22Louisville, KYLBD Festival
03/23Nashville, TNThe Endw/Stateside
03/24Atlanta, GAPurgatoryw/Stateside
03/26Philadelphia, PAFirst Unitarian Churchw/Stateside
03/27Boston, MAThe Sinclairw/Stateside
03/28Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Monarchw/Stateside