Anxious, Koyo, and One Step Closer have announced tour dates for the US and Ontario. Life’s Question and Stateside will be joining them on select dates. Anxious released Little Green House in 2022. Koyo released their album Would You Miss It and One Step Closer released their Songs For The Willow EP earlier this year. Tickets go on sale December 15. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|02/29
|Hamden, CT
|Space Ballroom
|w/Life's Question
|03/01
|Richmond, VA
|Canal Club
|w/Life's Question
|03/02
|Virginia Beach, VA
|The Bunker
|w/Life's Question
|03/03
|Greenville, SC
|Radio Room
|w/Life's Question
|03/05
|Birmingham, AL
|Zydeco
|w/Life's Question
|03/07
|Springfield, MO
|The Riff
|w/Life's Question
|03/08
|Lawrence, KS
|Bottleneck
|w/Life's Question
|03/09
|Des Moines, IA
|Woolys
|w/Life's Question
|03/10
|Minneapolis, MN
|Fine Line
|w/Life's Question
|03/12
|Milwaukee, WI
|X-Ray Arcade
|w/Stateside
|03/13
|Indianapolis, IN
|Hi-Fi
|w/Stateside
|03/15
|Cleveland, OH
|Foundry
|w/Stateside
|03/16
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Pyramid Scheme
|w/Stateside
|03/17
|Toronto, ON
|Velvet Underground
|w/Stateside
|03/19
|London, ON
|Rum Runners
|w/Stateside
|03/20
|Detroit, MI
|Edgemen
|w/Stateside
|03/22
|Louisville, KY
|LBD Festival
|03/23
|Nashville, TN
|The End
|w/Stateside
|03/24
|Atlanta, GA
|Purgatory
|w/Stateside
|03/26
|Philadelphia, PA
|First Unitarian Church
|w/Stateside
|03/27
|Boston, MA
|The Sinclair
|w/Stateside
|03/28
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Monarch
|w/Stateside