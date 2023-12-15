Escuela Grind have released a video for their new song featuring Barney Greenway of Napalm Death called “Meat Magnet”. The video was directed by Michael Jari Davidson. The song is off their upcoming EP DDEEAATTHHMMEETTAALL which will be out on January 12. Escuela Grind will be touring the US and BC in January and released Memory Theater in 2022. Check out the video below.