UK-based music festival Outbreak has announced its first wave lineup for 2024. Basement, Angel Du$t, Ceremony, Chat Pile, Gouge Away, Jivebomb, Fiddlehead, End It, Hot Mulligan, Incendiary, Mannequin Pussy, Mindforce, Never Ending Game, Joyce Manor (playing Never Hungover Again 10th anniversary set), Show Me The Body, Sweet Pill, Thirdface, Thursday (playing a Wall All The Time vs. Full Collapse set), Touché Amoré, Spite House, Nothing] (playing Guilty of Everything 10th anniversary set), Harms Way, and Truth Cult will be playing the festival. Outbreak Fest will take place June 28-30 at the B.E.C. Arena in Manchester, UK. Check out the full first wave lineup below.
Outbreak Fest First Wave Lineup 2024
JPEGMAFIA
Flatbush Zombies
The Garden
Redveil
Mavi
King Isis
Basement
Angel Du$t
Balance and Composure
BIB
Bug Bath
Ceremony
Chat Pile
Crushed
End It
Fiddlehead
Glare
Gouge Away
Harms Way
Higher Power
Hot Mulligan
Incendiary
Jivebomb
Joyce Manor (playing Never Hungover Again 10th anniversary set)
Magnitude
Mannequin Pussy
Mindforce
Modern Color
Movements
Never Ending Game
Nothing (playing Guilty of Everything 10th anniversary set)
Poison The Well
Show Me The Body
Soccer Mommy
Sweet Pill
Taqbir
Teenage Wrist
The Hotelier (playing Home, Like No Place Is There 10th anniversary set)
The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid To Die
Thirdface
Thursday (playing a Wall All The Time vs. Full Collapse set)
Touche Amore
Bodyweb
Demonstration of Power
Despize
Dynamite
Hellbound
Impunity
KUTE
Killing Me Softly
Nothin’ But Enemies
Perp Walk
Plastics
Speedway
Spite House
Split Chain
Stiff Meds
Truth Cult
Wrong Man