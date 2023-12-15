Outbreak Fest First Wave Lineup 2024

JPEGMAFIA

Flatbush Zombies

The Garden

Redveil

Mavi

King Isis

Basement

Angel Du$t

Balance and Composure

BIB

Bug Bath

Ceremony

Chat Pile

Crushed

End It

Fiddlehead

Glare

Gouge Away

Harms Way

Higher Power

Hot Mulligan

Incendiary

Jivebomb

Joyce Manor (playing Never Hungover Again 10th anniversary set)

Magnitude

Mannequin Pussy

Mindforce

Modern Color

Movements

Never Ending Game

Nothing (playing Guilty of Everything 10th anniversary set)

Poison The Well

Show Me The Body

Soccer Mommy

Sweet Pill

Taqbir

Teenage Wrist

The Hotelier (playing Home, Like No Place Is There 10th anniversary set)

The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid To Die

Thirdface

Thursday (playing a Wall All The Time vs. Full Collapse set)

Touche Amore

Bodyweb

Demonstration of Power

Despize

Dynamite

Hellbound

Impunity

KUTE

Killing Me Softly

Nothin’ But Enemies

Perp Walk

Plastics

Speedway

Spite House

Split Chain

Stiff Meds

Truth Cult

Wrong Man