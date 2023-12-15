Quebec-based Festival Au Lac has announced its lineup for 2024. Millencolin, August Burns Red, Story of the Year, Lagwagon, Thrice, All That Remains, Blessthefall, Comeback Kid, Lionheart, Mustard Plug, Get The Shot, The Anti-Queens, Straightline, The Matchup, Basterds, Fast Offensive, Run Terry Run, Festival Au Lac will take place in Granby, Quebec on June 6-8.
