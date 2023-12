, Posted by 20 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Tsunami Bomb has offered a brief update. The band is recording at District Recording in San Jose. They mentioned that they are recording about five songs- though those songs are for non-album project. They intimated that after these recordings are laid down, the will begin working on a follow up lp to their reunion album The Spine that Binds in 2019. The band released Dead Man’s Party [7-inch] in 2021.