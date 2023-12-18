Sadly, Travis Dopp of Small Brown Bike has passed away. He had been battling cancer for some time. The band released a statement:

"It’s with heavy hearts that we share the unbearable news that our brother Travis John Dopp passed away yesterday after his long battle with cancer.

If you were lucky enough to know Trav, you know that he was an extraordinary, energetic force and his presence will live on through his music and through those he loved. In any given room he was always the funniest, warmest, and most magnetic person, while also being a raw, vulnerable, and powerful force of nature. He pushed us to expand the boundaries of our band. He could light up a room with a story and bring us to tears laughing. Standing by his side, on stage or in life, felt like having a superpower. Like you could show up exactly as you are with no apologies or hesitation, and lead with your heart on your sleeve and your fist in the air.

The brotherhood of SBB began back in kindergarten when Mike and Trav first met and became best friends. Since then, our entire lives have been inextricably linked, and through this band our family has grown in ways we couldn’t have ever imagined. We’re so thankful to have shared this lifetime with our beautiful brother Travis and will carry his presence in us forever.

His love for his family and friends was and forever will be unrestrained, fierce, and as deep as the ocean. He would truly do anything to protect and support those he loved. We’d be remiss not to specifically mention Chilly, Trav’s brother who was essentially the unseen member of SBB. Our hearts are with the Dopp family and know that they are eternally grateful for your support over the past few years.

Through his music, Trav wanted to lay bare every part of his being to connect with you all, and to hopefully make us all feel less alone. The outpouring of love you gave him in return meant the world to him. Thank you all for your love and support of the band over the years and throughout Trav’s battle with cancer.

In Trav’s words from his song The Sound of Joy, “Be thankful and grateful for this life. Repeat the sound of joy.”