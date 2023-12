Anonymous Source, Posted by In Memoriam 18 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

Sadly, Yusuke Chiba of Japan's Thee Michelle Gun Elephant, Rosso, Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, and The Birthday has passed away. He had been battling esophageal cancer at the time of his passing, in late November. He was 55. The band is planning to hold a public memorial, and will announce further details soon.